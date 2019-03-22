Headteacher's reassurances following stabbing of 15-year-old boy in Clitheroe

A Ribble Valley headteacher has reassured parents and the local community that the safety and welfare of his pupils is top priority following a recent stabbing.



Stephen Cox, headteacher at Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, said: "We would like to reassure parents and the community that the safety and welfare of our pupils is our top priority.

"However, as there is a police investigation ongoing we cannot comment further on the incident at this time.”

A 15-year-old boy from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH) after a teenager was stabbed in Clitheroe earlier this week. He has subsequently been bailed pending further inquiries until April 16th.

READ MORE: MP calls for action on knife crime after teenage boy (15) stabbed in 'idyllic' Ribble Valley town

The arrest follows reports to police at just before 5pm on Wednesday that a boy, also aged 15, had been attacked by another teenage boy on Greenacre Street.

The victim received a cut to his abdomen but his injury is not thought to be life threatening. He was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital to be checked over.

It is believed that the pair are known to each other and there is not a wider threat to the public.

Following the incident, Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans made an impassioned plea for action on knife crime.

And the MP has now called on the Home Office Minister to make a statement about what he called the "repellent rise" in knife crime ahead of the planned debate due to take place in the House of Commons next week.

Mr Evans said: "If this can happen in a place like Clitheroe then that really does say we need to do more.

"Whether it’s through the schools, whether it’s through parents, whether it’s through greater police numbers, whether it’s stop and search, whatever it is, all I know is that if we do nothing it is going to rise even further.”

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident reference 1123 of March 20th.

