Burnley General Hospital's £15m. development to open next year

Work is progressing well on Burnley General Teaching Hospital's new £15m. development.

Construction of the £15.6m. project - known officially as ‘Phase 8’ – began in April and remains on schedule for completion in Autumn 2019.

The new development will boast a state of the art ophthalmology centre, outpatients department and maxillo facial facilities.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Kevin McGee said: “Phase 8 is the latest part of our vision for a modern Burnley General Teaching Hospital which will benefit patients and staff, and make a significant investment in the (long term future of) the site.

On the ground floor, the easy access Outpatients Department will feature 21 consulting rooms and a dedicated blood room, an important specialist facility the existing outpatient facilities do not have.

In addition, the new maxillo facial unit will comprise a laboratory, four consulting rooms and a minor procedures theatre.

The new Ophthalmology Centre, located exclusively on the first floor, will feature two theatres, eight clinic rooms, laser room, day unit and a dedicated injection room for macular patients.

Burnley MP Julie Cooper, former Burnley MP Gordon Birtwistle and Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson were given a tour of the development.