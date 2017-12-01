Closer contact for new mums after caesarean births in Burnley

New mums in Burnley can now experience the magic of holding their baby skin-to-skin immediately following the birth thanks to a new initiative by maternity staff in the town.
Immediate skin-to-skin care is a natural process that involves placing a newborn on the mother’s chest directly after the birth at Burnley’s Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre.
Previously, mothers in East Lancashire could not benefit from immediate skin-to-skin as they are separated from their babies following a caesarean birth.
Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Mrs Liz Martindale said: “The routine process for caesarean section births was a screen placed in front of the mother which meant she could see her baby being born.
“For skin-to-skin care after a caesarean birth, the mother and her child must stay together.
“We received many requests from couples wishing for a gentler, more personal caesarean birth experience, and hospital staff have worked to provide immediate and sustained skin-to-skin contact.”
Skin-to-skin contact offers many benefits including an increase in breastfeeding initiation, decreased time to the first breastfeed, increased bonding and stronger maternal satisfaction.
