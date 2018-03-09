Green light for £15.6m Burnley Hospital devlopment

Exciting plans for major new investment at Burnley General Teaching Hospital have been given the green light.

Construction of the new £15.6m. development - facing the hospital’s Casterton Avenue entrance and known officially as ‘Phase 8’ - will begin this month.

The new building will boast a state-of-the-art ophthalmology centre, outpatients department and maxillo facial facilities.

East Lancashire Hospitals Trust Chief Executive Kevin McGee, said: “These are exciting times for Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

“Phase 8 is ‘the final piece of the jigsaw’ in our vision for a modern, fit for purpose Burnley General Teaching Hospital that will benefit patients and staff, and make a significant investment in the long term future of the site.

“This major investment represents the completion of a £60m. development programme which began in 2003 and demonstrates the Trust’s long term commitment to delivering truly integrated, high quality treatment and care for the population of East Lancashire.”

On the ground floor, the easy access Outpatients Department will feature 21 consulting rooms and a dedicated blood room, an important specialist facility the existing outpatient facilities do not have.

In addition, the new maxillo facial unit will comprise a laboratory, four consulting rooms and a minor procedures theatre.

The new Ophthalmology Centre, located exclusively on the first floor, will feature two theatres, eight clinic rooms, laser room, day unit and computerised tomography room.

East Lancashire Hospitals Trust Director of Finance Jonathan Wood, said: “The Trust already achieves fantastic outcomes for its ophthalmology and maxillo facial patients and the new facilities will deliver a far superior experience.

“We’re very aware of the pressing need to continue modernising and reconfiguring the Burnley hospital site. This major investment will ensure that hospital services meet the highest standards that our patients expect and deserve.”

In the last 18 months, ELHT has invested a further £5m. at Burnley General with the opening of the new Lancashire Elective Centre, the Primrose Chemotherapy and Breast Care Unit, Children’s Outpatients and upgrade of the hospital’s theatres.

Construction partner IHP-Vinci will commence work by the end of March with the new facilities planning to open in October 2019.

Plans for the Phase 8 development will be on display at an Open Day arranged for patients, staff and local residents on Friday, May 4th, 12-30 – 4pm in the Mackenzie Theatre at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.