Handy guides now available for visitors to Burnley General Hospital

Handy guides for visiting Burnley General Hospital and the Royal Blackburn Hospital have been produced.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has partnered with AccessAble to create the guides with more on their way covering Pendle Community Hospital, Accrington Victoria Community Hospital and Clitheroe Community Hospital.

The guides give information for visitors to work out if somewhere is going to be accessible, and cover everything from parking to hearing loops, walking distances and accessible toilets.

To take a look at the Trust’s new Access Guide simply go to https://www.accessable.co.uk/organisations/east-lancashire-hospitals-nhs-trust