Honorary Doctorate for East Lancashire health chief

A stalwart of the health world has been rewarded for her dedication with a prestigious honour from the University of Central Lancashire.

Professor Eileen Fairhurst MBE received an Honorary Doctorate to acknowledge the significant contribution she has made to the development of the university’s School of Medicine and her academic achievements in the field of health and wellbeing.

The Chairman of the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has spent more than 40 years working in the NHS and her research has been published in more than 70 peer reviewed papers and abstracts.

Professor Fairhurst said: “It’s a great honour and privilege to receive this special award. It’s not just for me but also for all my colleagues at East Lancashire Hospitals Trust as they are the people on the frontline who train and impart knowledge to UCLan students.

“I already have personal connections with UCLan as family have attended here, and I have examined research students as well. Also, between 2006 and 2009 I worked closely with UCLan as part of the Urban Generation Making a Difference Programme.”

Her contribution to the NHS was recognised in 2008 when she collected an MBE from Buckingham Palace.

She joined hundreds of undergraduates, postgraduates and doctorate students on the stage at Preston’s Guild Hall where more than 1,600 students collected their awards in front of family and friends.