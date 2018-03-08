Hospital staff happy in work according to survey

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has received a strong endorsement as a place to work by achieving its best ever results in the annual NHS National Staff Survey, for the second year in a row.

More than 3,300 staff filled in the survey with the Trust rated highly for having motivated and engaged, 92% benefiting from their annual work performance appraisal, and 80% believing patient care is the Trust’s top priority.

Other questions in which staff rated East Lancashire Hospitals in the top 20% of all NHS Trusts in England were:

Staff satisfaction with the quality of work and care they are able to deliver

Staff satisfaction with resources and support

Effective use of patient/service user feedback

Low percentage of staff experiencing harassment, bullying or abuse in last 12 months

Staff able to contribute to work improvements.

Kevin McGee, chief executive of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I am delighted with the results of the latest NHS National Staff Survey which shows that, as an organisation, we continue to improve in how we support our most important asset – our staff.”

East Lancashire Hospitals is in the highest (best) 20% of Acute Trusts across the country in 16 of the Survey’s 32 key findings.

Kevin Moynes, director of Human Resources and Organisational Development, said: “We are very pleased with the results of this survey and believe it provides a strong endorsement of our organisation as a place to work.

“We place great importance on the views of our employees and, year on year, we seek to make improvements based on their feedback.

“We are not complacent as there is still more we can do, but this is extremely encouraging and our staff should be very proud of themselves for their hard work and commitment to our values which has helped improve our results.”

See next Friday's Burnley Express for the full report.