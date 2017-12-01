Hospital trio helped save man's life in Burnley

Three courageous hospital workers have been commended for saving a member of public found with life threatening stab wounds in Burnley General Hospital.

Health care assistants Tracey Bruce and Victoria Overson, and maintenance worker Stephen Nelson were faced with the traumatic event on their way to work one morning when a man with a stab wound to the neck was found in a relatively isolated area of the hospital.

They immediately went to the man’s aid where they contacted the Emergency Response Team, applied pressure to his wound and tended to him until he could be treated by other medical staff.

“These members of staff, who did not previously know each other and work in different departments, came together at a critical time to attend to the man,” said Duty Sister Linda Byrne, who nominated the trio for the award.

“They were not qualified to deal with the situation but went way above and beyond their roles to deliver care to a person in need. They showed enormous professionalism in dealing with this life threatening emergency.

“I have no doubt that their prompt actions saved this man’s life.”

They were named Employees of the Month at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust for their actions.