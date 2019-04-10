Lancashire mental health service is first of its kind to earn special accreditation

A Lancashire mental health service has become the first of its kind in the county to obtain IAPT accreditation.

The Lancashire Women’s Mental Health & Emotional Wellbeing Service has gained Improving Access to Psychological Therapies accreditation for safely and effectively supporting women and men aged 16 and over.

The accreditation report said Lancashire Women (LW) has a strong ethos and proudly empowers clients who show signs of improvement. It also praised the "strong team" which "gives above and beyond".

Debbie Topping, LW's mental health practice and clinical lead, said: "Lancashire Women are delighted to have achieved the prestigious award of accreditation of their IAPT service from The British Psychological Society Accreditation Programme for Psychological Therapies Services (APPTS).

"We are particularly proud of the way the whole IAPT therapeutic team have pulled together and embraced the changes needed to achieve accreditation with excitement and enthusiasm. As a result, we are the only Accredited IAPT service in Lancashire and we are thrilled to be given the recognition of the service we provide. We will continue to review and improve our service as well as mirroring those standards in our NON IAPT Mental Health projects."

