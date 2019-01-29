Maternity services in East Lancashire among best in country

Maternity services at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust have achieved their best ever scores in the Care Quality Commission Maternity Survey 2018.

ELHT is one of only nine trusts nationally who are ‘better than expected’. That means it’s patients are placing the Trust firmly in the top nine maternity service providers in the country.

The independent CQC Maternity Survey asks mums who gave birth in East Lancashire during February 2018 a wide range of questions about their maternity services experience before, during and after birth.

In comparison to the previous survey in 2017, scores for East Lancashire Hospitals improved for 39 of the 51 questions asked.

Kevin McGee, Chief Executive at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We are delighted to be so well thought of by mothers and their families in the latest CQC Maternity Survey.

“This is a wonderful achievement for the Trust and a true reflection of the excellent service provided by the maternity staff at our birth centres, hospitals and in the community.

Among the overwhelmingly positive responses from East Lancashire mums were that:

• 98% were positive about their antenatal care

• 97% had skin-to-skin contact with their baby shortly after birth

• 97% felt they were involved enough in decisions about their care

• 99% said their birthing partner was involved as much as they wanted

• 98% said midwives respected their infant feeding decisions

• 92% said they received enough information to help decide where to give birth.

Angela O’Toole, head of Midwifery at East Lancashire Hospitals, said: “We welcome the 2018 CQC Maternity Survey of women’s experience of our maternity services. Overall, these are excellent results for the service and our staff.

“When a woman gives birth in East Lancashire, the positive experience of other mums give her reassurance that the maternity services we offer are both high quality and as good as any in the country.”