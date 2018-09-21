NICU equipment boost for Burnley babies

Safer monitoring of premature babies at Burnley General Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has been boosted by the donation of specialist equipment.

Two state-of-the-art Cerebral Function Monitors will provide simultaneous monitoring of different parts of a baby’s brain, while a new CO2 monitor will enable less invasive and safer monitoring of very premature babies through their skin, minimising the need for frequent blood tests.

The equipment was paid for thanks to a £60,000 donation from the Euro Garages Group through the ELHT&Me, the official charity for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Dr Dev Kumar, consultant neonatologist, said: “This will make an enormous difference to our tiniest and most vulnerable patients. It will stand us in good stead for some time yet as the equipment is so advanced.”

EG Group has also donated equipment to the Diabetes Department and has agreed to pay for a new children’s play area at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Javed Patel, from EG Group, said: “We are proud to give this support to our hospital Trust so that their services, which benefit the whole community, can be even better.”