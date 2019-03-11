Nominate your NHS hero for East Lancashire

A local MP is calling for nominees to enter official NHS awards in recognition of staff who go above and beyond the call of duty.

The NHS Parliamentary Awards were created to celebrate NHS staff, carers and volunteers - their hard work, innovative ideas and unwavering efforts to put patients first.

Andrew Stephenson MP is now searching for outstanding nominees for 2019 who have innovated, impressed and made a real difference to how the health and care system provides care for patients.

Mr Stephenson said: “The NHS is rightly the nation’s most loved institution and there’s no doubt its staff make it what it is today, which is why it is only right that we thank the extraordinary health and care heroes who are there to guide, support and care for us, day in, day out.

“I regularly see examples of fantastic care that make a genuine difference and touch the lives of local people in Pendle, I want to hear from you again and I would urge all those who have seen or received outstanding care first hand to send me examples they think deserve national recognition.”

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said: “This year the NHS set out a Long Term Plan for how the health service will expand and improve care for patients and their families at every stage of life, supporting them to start well, live well and age well.

“The NHS is taking action on big killers like stroke, heart attacks and cancer, as well as stepping up care for mental ill health. This progress will be possible only with the skill and dedication of the 1.3 million staff who work for the NHS, which is why we want to hear about the outstanding staff, volunteers and carers in your area and celebrate with them as part of the NHS Parliamentary Awards 2019.”

There are ten categories, including a Lifetime Achievement award to honour those who have devoted their life or career to making the NHS better, both for patients and those who work within it.

The Parliamentary Awards 2019, launched in Parliament last week and all those who are shortlisted for excellence will be invited to an award ceremony in Parliament to celebrate their fantastic achievements.

Andrew is calling for potential nominations in the following categories:

The Excellence in Healthcare Award: an individual or team which is going above and beyond to improve outcomes and experience for patients living with and beyond cancer.

The Excellence in Mental Health Care Award: an individual or team which has developed new and effective services to help people living with mental health problems in the community.

The Excellence in Urgent and Emergency Care Award: an individual or team which has made improvements to how the NHS treats people in life or death situations.

The Excellence in Primary Care Award: a primary care practitioner e.g doctors, dentists and pharmacists or a team which is working with patients to help them stay healthy in their own homes.

The Future NHS Award: an individual or team that has successfully trialled and embedded innovative change(s) to empower and improve care for patients.

The Health Equalities Award: an individual or organisation that helps the NHS to do its bit by bringing together different groups and organisations to reduce health inequalities and prevent ill health in their community.

The Care and Compassion Award: any nurse, midwife or care staff member of any discipline and in any setting who has used their skills to ensure that patients experience care and compassion.

The Volunteer of the Year: to celebrate volunteers who help shape and deliver better services in their area.

The Wellbeing at Work Award: to the person or team that has successfully trialled and embedded change(s) that have made the NHS a better place to work.

The Lifetime Achievement Award: for an individual who has worked within a health or care setting for 40 years or more who has left a lasting legacy.