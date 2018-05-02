Public, patients and staff invited to see Burnley Hospital development plans

A special open day has been organised for patients, residents and staff to see and discuss plans for the £15.6m Phase 8 development at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

On Friday, May 11th, between 3pm and 6pm in the hospital’s Mackenzie Theatre Lounge, constructors, architects and the hospital project team will be on hand to advise and inform interested parties about the 20-month construction project.

Kevin McGee, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust Chief Executive, said: “These are exciting times for Burnley General Hospital as we continue to develop the hospital site.

“We have invested around £60m. in recent years and this latest £15.6m. will allow us to significantly improve services to our patients in the coming years.”

On the ground floor, the easy access Outpatients Department will feature 21 consulting rooms and a dedicated blood room, an important specialist facility the existing outpatient facilities do not have.

In addition, the new maxillo-facial unit will comprise a laboratory, four consulting rooms and a minor procedures theatre.

The new Ophthalmology Centre, located on the first floor, will feature two theatres, eight clinic rooms, laser room, day unit and computerised tomography (CT) room.

In preparation for the new development, a significant amount of preparation work has been completed on Casterton Avenue and west parts of the site as old, outdated buildings have been demolished in preparation for the construction which began in March.