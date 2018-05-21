Stay safe in the sun with Macmillan Cancer Support

Free cancer information and support will travel to Burnley on Thursday.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Mobile Information and Support Service will have specialists on hand to answer any questions.

And with summer on its way, the team will also provide details on sun safety and skin cancer.

Geri Timmis, from the mobile information team, said: “Most skin cancers are caused by exposure to the sun.

"This may be long-term, or short periods of intense sun exposure and burning. Using sunbeds can also increase your risk.”

There are two main types of skin cancer: non melanoma is unlikely to spread and easier to treat the earlier it is diagnosed while melanoma is more common in people with fairer or freckly skin.

Around 27% of new cases occur in people aged 75 and over but unlike other forms of cancer, malignant melanoma also occurs relatively often in younger people.

The team will be stationed outside McDonalds, James Street, Burnley, from 9am to 5pm, but if you cannot attend, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call for free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm) for more information.