Heartbroken son to complete Ironman event

A keen cyclist and marathon runner will take on his biggest challenge yet on Sunday in memory of his mum.

Nick Owen (43), of Henthorn Road, Clitheroe, has been training for the Ironman 70.30 Staffordshire which consists of a 1.2mile swim in Chasewater reservoir, a 56-mile bike course and a 13.1 mile run.

Nick’s mum Kathleen Owen lost her short battle with pancreatic cancer in November, just one week after her diagnosis and a few days before her 70th birthday.

Nick, who works at Vertigo Motors UK, said: “Mum’s was pancreatic cancer which spread to the liver and what she went through I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. No matter how large or small the donation please let’s see if we can play a small part in the battle that could possibly affect any of us or our loved ones at some point.”

Since deciding to do the challenge in August Nick has been training each week with the support of his dad Tom, brother Steven and girlfriend Heather. He has learnt how to open water swim and has been training at Windermere.

He also took part in a swimming race at Salford Quays. However, Nick says his biggest challenge has been dealing with this year’s long winter which has hampered his training.

Through the challenge, Nick will be raising funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund and so far Nick has surpassed his goal to raise £2,500 for the charity, raising just under £3k.

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nick-owen10