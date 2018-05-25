Help Charlotte to make a difference

A former pupil of St Augustine’s RC High School at Billington is travelling to Fiji next month to inspire children living in hardship.

Charlotte Leach (19), of Clitheroe, who works part-time in Apricot Meringue cafe in the town, is volunteering on a month-long Government-backed youth and sports development project to assist children in rural Fiji.

Her project supports the charity Think Pacific Foundation which works in remote villages where more than a third of children grow up in poverty and where more than 200 schools were damaged during Cyclone Winston in February 2016.

“Through the project my aim is to gain a deeper insight into life in the developing world and use skills gained through my education and extracurricular interests to make a personal difference to children. I hope to immerse myself into the local culture, challenge myself and contribute globally,” said Charlotte.

“As a child attending St Joseph’s at Hurst Green, and St Augustine’s I’ve had an amazing start to my education. However, as I have grown older I have realised that not all children are as fortunate as I. In Fiji, 75% of children live below the poverty line, and only five per cent gain an early year’s education and I want to help change this.”

Charlotte, who is studying sociology at the University of Leeds, is aiming to raise £1,100, over one third of which will be used directly to buy resources to support the children in Fiji.

To support Charlotte and make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-leach4 or email her: charlotteleachh@gmail.com