Help preserve town's history by sponsoring a volume

Clitheroe Civic Society is appealing to local authorities, businesses, societies, charities and members of the public to “Sponsor a Volume” to fund the refurbishment of 93 bound copies of the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times which date from 1889 up to 1975.

The volumes are now stored in CCS’s archive in the attic of Clitheroe Town Hall in Church Street. An invaluable source for the research of the town’s history, they are accessible to view by appointment by contacting Mrs Shirley Penman, 9 Seedall Avenue, Clitheroe, BB7 2LR, call 01200 424462 or email shirley-penman@outlook.com

Since they were acquired by CCS the volumes have been in constant use and are now in need of urgent repair. To date CCS have secured 75% of the costs but there is still more than £1,300 needed by August.

For a single volume sponsorship of £10, sponsors will have their donations recognised by a sponsor’s certificate affixed inside the cover of the restored volume and a personal certificate will be issued to each sponsor for them to keep.

Sponsorship forms are available in Clitheroe Library, and on the CCS website. The form requires details of the donation, the donor’s name and contact details. The name or names that the donor wants written on the sponsor certificates should be clearly printed. Cheques should be made payable to Clitheroe Civic Society, and posted or delivered to F.A.O Mrs J.E. Parkinson, c/o Clitheroe Town Council, 9 Church Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2DD.