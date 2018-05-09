Help the hospice celebrate 30 years of caring

Thirty years of caring at Pendleside Hospice is to be celebrated in a special concert.

CHANT Productions, run by Burnley opera singer Sean Ruane, has organised the concert featuring pupils from several local schools and colleges, which will take place at the Burnley Mechanics on Thursday, May 17th, at 7pm.

Those taking part include Rosewood Primary School, St John’s Cliviger, St Mary’s CE Primary Academy, Barrowford Primary School, St Marys RC Primary School, St Joseph’s Park Hill, Shuttleworth College, staff at Pendleside Hospice, and staff from Nelson and Colne College.

To book tickets for this fund-raising concert call the Mechanics box office on 01282 664400.