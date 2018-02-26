Help us raise £1m: ELHT kickstarts charity appeal

The East Lancashire Hospitals Trust have launched a groundbreaking fundraising appeal to raise £1m for ELHT&Me, the trust’s charity, to improve community healthcare provision across the region.



The Million Pound Appeal celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the NHS and will see the ELHT organise a host of fundraising events.



Funds raised will be focused on seven areas of provision: children and babies, cancer patients, equipment, women’s health, men’s health, making wards friendlier, and improving patient experience.

The appeal is aiming to raise one million pounds.

“The Million Pound Appeal is here to make a difference,” said Denise Gee, ELHT Fundraising Manager. “Everybody from conception, to life, to the end of life turns to the NHS

“This is a great opportunity for people to say thank you and to engage with this charity is the best way that people can show their appreciation to our wonderful trust.”

Commenting on the launch event, Denise said: “I’m overwhelmed; we invited MPs, mayors, dignitaries from all around the area, business leaders, [representatives from] churches, colleges, education, and every single person has walked through that door, shook my hand, and pledged to support.”

With the funds set to benefit a wide spectrum of healthcare sectors, Denise believes that supporting ELHT&Me’s campaign is a great way to make a difference “across the board,” and help fund medical provision not normally covered by the NHS, such as the da Vinci Surgical System (which provides robotic assistance during surgery), children’s sensory equipment, and defibrillators.

“I’m asking the community to embrace what we’re doing and fundraise for us,” said Denise. “It’ll take place forever more now: we’re not putting and end on it, we want to make a legacy for the future generations of East Lancashire.

“I know we’ve set £1m, but I think we can do better,” she said of the target. “I’m very confident people will see this for what it is: a genuine charity that will give back to their community.”

For those interested in taking part in some of ELHT&Me’s upcoming fundraisers, there will be the chance to tackle a 70km sponsored walk in Pendle on June 23rd, to join Cedric Robinson MBE - the Queen’s official guide - on the Morecambe Bay Walk on August 18th, and even the opportunity to take the plunge and do a charity skydive.

People can also run the Burnley 10km for the charity, take part in a number of planned cycles, and even donate through payroll giving, which allows UK income tax-payers to give regularly and on a tax-free basis to their charities of choice.

“As soon as all the staff knew about the ambitions of the charity, they all came forward with some fabulous ideas, so we’re going to roll them out over the year,” Denise explained. “Across the board, once you get all these difference paid for by the charity it will make a huge difference to everybody’s experience of hospital.”