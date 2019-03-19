Kepple Lane Park, in Garstang

Here are some of Lancashire's best parks

Lancashire is full of beautiful green spaces.

Kepple Lane Park, in Garstang, has many features, including sensory gardens, a toddler play area, trim trail, wildlife space, and play equipment for older children.

1. Kepple Lane Park, Garstang

Williamson Park includes the Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of parkland with woodland walks, play areas, the Butterfly House and a small animal zoo with meerkats and marmosets

2. Williamson Park, Lancaster

Astley Park, in Chorley, has a lake, new play areas including the Royalists Retreat, Pets Corner, free traditional fun family games, and a Victorian Walled Garden.

3. Astley Park, Chorley

Stanley Park, is Blackpool, has Italian gardens, water fountains, statues, a Remembrance Garden, and the Cocker Tower.'The park also has a model village and gardens, a boating lake, crazy golf and a childrens shuttle train.

4. Stanley Park, Blackpool

