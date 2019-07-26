Here are some of the best facial mists to keep you cool and hydrated this summer

Katie Wright offers eight facial mists to keep you cool this summer.
A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion.
Depending on the ingredients, a mist can help tackle everything from redness and puffiness, to a lacklustre complexion.
Close your eyes and hold the bottle about 20cm from your face as you spray a few pumps in a circular motion, allowing the tiny droplets to sink in, before applying your serum or face cream.
Here are eight highly-rated buys for whatever your skin concern...
1. Only Good The Hydrator Mist & Facial Toner, £9.99, Holland and Barrett
Best for: Soothing redness
This chamomile-infused spritz will soothe and calm parched skin - especially if you keep it in the fridge.
2. Soleil Toujours Organic Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF30, £34, Cult Beauty
Best for: Extra sun protection
If you want to top-up on sun protection without ruining your make-up, a mist is the answer. This ultra-fine organic formula is available in SPF 30 and 50.
3. James Read H2O Tan Mist Face, £20
Best for: Topping up your tan
Fight the fade with this clear gradual tanning mist, which also contains rose water and skin-soothing vitamins.
4. Briogeo Sea Goddess Shimmer Mist, £21.50, Cult Beauty
Best for: Subtle shimmer
This multi-use spray is shot through with silver-blue particles, to give your complexion a subtle mermaid-like glow.
5. Institut Esthederm Cellular Water Mist, £18, Feel Unique
Best for: Anti-ageing effects
Packed with antioxidants, this powerful formula acts like a serum, helping to protect the skin from the stressors and free radicals that cause premature ageing.
6. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra 8 Daily Soothing Hydrating Concentrate, £13, Escentual
Best for: Sensitive skin
Combining La Roche-Posay’s famed thermal water with just eight other ingredients - including allantoin, which soothes irritation - this ultra-light, fragrance-free mist is ideal for those with sensitive skin.
7. Aman Skincare Grounding Desert Dew Face Mist, £75
Best for: Reducing puffiness
Powered by damask rose petals and sandalwood (a natural anti-inflammatory), this luxury mist also contains homeopathic silver, known to calm skin and reduce puffiness.
8. Balance Me Hyaluronic Plumping Mist, £16, Beauty Flash
Best for: The frequent flyer
Regular blasts with a mini mist can negate the effects of a long haul flight.