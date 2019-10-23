Lancaster Castle

Here is a list of haunted places in Lancashire

Lancashire is full of spooky goings-on and ghostly sightings.

Read more - if you dare...

As a former prison, Lancaster Castle is the scene of many spooky tales.'10 witches were sentenced to hanging during the Pendle Witch Trials.'There have also been sightings of the ghost of a woman with a young girl and a monk

1. Lancaster Castle

As a former prison, Lancaster Castle is the scene of many spooky tales.'10 witches were sentenced to hanging during the Pendle Witch Trials.'There have also been sightings of the ghost of a woman with a young girl and a monk
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pendle Hill is perhaps Lancashires most famous haunted place, being the place where the 10 Pendle witches lived.'The area has become popular with ghost hunters after Living channels Most Haunted carried out a live investigation on Halloween 2004.
Pendle Hill is perhaps Lancashires most famous haunted place, being the place where the 10 Pendle witches lived.'The area has become popular with ghost hunters after Living channels Most Haunted carried out a live investigation on Halloween 2004.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Staff have heard footsteps which they believe come from a former ride operator named Cloggy, who died around 40 years ago.'Staff have also reported seeing him in the faint form of an apparition.

3. Ghost train at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Staff have heard footsteps which they believe come from a former ride operator named Cloggy, who died around 40 years ago.'Staff have also reported seeing him in the faint form of an apparition.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The ghost of the famous Georgian actress Sarah Siddons reportedly glides across the stage. People claim to have seen a grey lady in the auditorium and the stalls.

4. The Grand Theatre, Lancaster

The ghost of the famous Georgian actress Sarah Siddons reportedly glides across the stage. People claim to have seen a grey lady in the auditorium and the stalls.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2