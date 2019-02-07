Here is where to go for a Valentine's date in Lancashire
If you want to impress your date - or find a new one - here are some ideas of what you can do over the next week.
Check out these ideas for a Valentine's date with a difference.
1. Valentine's speed dating, Blackpool
Marton Institute, in Blackpool, is holding a speed dating event on Thursday, February 14, from 7pm. Tickets 15pounds 65 from 7pm or 11pounds 25 for last entry at 10pm.'www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Blackpool/Marton-Institute/Valentines-Speed-Dating-