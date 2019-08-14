Here's everything you need to know ahead of Padiham Community Festival

Padiham is gearing up for an unmissable full day of live music this weekend.

Padiham Community Festival takes place on Saturday in Memorial Park with Furious Styles, Bridle City Lights, The Downtown Band, Canvas, Element Zero and Padiham’s very own Nadia Lucy all appearing on a stellar line-up.

Padiham Community Festival takes place in Memorial Park on Saturday

The festival runs from noon until 9pm and there will also be a licensed bar, food, funfair and children’s entertainment.

Event partners The Kings Arms, The Bridge, The Hare and Hounds, Mooch Cafe, Serrano’s and Padiham Cricket Club are all putting on a variety of food and drink deals throughout the day.

The Bridge is also hosting a live music after party with Overload playing from 9-30pm.

Tickets, priced at £2.50 (plus booking fee) are available online through clicking here.

Memorial Park

Paper tickets are available to buy at The Kings Arms, The Bridge, The Hare and Hounds , Mooch Cafe, Kendall’s sandwich shop and Vanilla.