High five to Burnley beauty salon owner who conquers fear of heights to tackle world leading assault course

Beauty salon owner Lisa Smith has conquered her fear of heights to tackle a world leading obstacle course that included high walls.

She completed the Spartan Race on the Great Windsor Estate yesterday in one hour, 34 minutes and 11 seconds and admitted the experience was "amazing" even though she was "muddy, wet and shattered."

Lisa prepares to overcome her fear of heights to conquer the Spartan Race obstacle course

And while she admitted it was harder than she thought Lisa is already planning a second challenge with her eldest daughter Sophie (25) when she arrives back home from Australia.

Lisa, who completed the course with her husband, Jeff, said: "We stayed together on the course to help each other over the massive walls and although it was harder than we thought and with a lot more running we will definitely do another one."

Always up for a challenge, Jeff signed Lisa up for the challenge for her 48th birthday and agreed to do it with her.

Spartan is a leader in the sport of obstacle racing and around 200 events are held annually around the world.

The trademark of the courses include signature obstacles such as mud, barbed wire, walls, rope and fire.

Lisa, whose salon, Beautyful You, is based in Burnley's Ormerod Street, decided that along with completing the course as a personal challenge she would try and raise some money for one of her favourite causes, Pendleside Hospice.

And generous family, friends and customers have donated the terrific amount of £500!