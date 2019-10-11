Higham pensioner drives away with £10,000 after winning Pendleside Hospice's annual car raffle

A long-time Pendleside Hospice supporter whose Las Vegas holiday was cancelled at the last minute still managed to win big....at the charity's annual car raffle.

Norma Lathum (85) should have been in Vegas on Saturday, but due to her cancelled Thomas Cook flight was instead at home when she received the exciting news.

Norma Lathum who won the Pendleside Hospice car raffle

The winning ticket was drawn by ex-Burnley footballer Frank Casper at the hugely successful community day, which raised £33,339 for the charity.

Norma, who decided to take the £10,000 cash instead of the MG3 Exclusive car, has a personal connection to Pendleside, as her husband, Arthur, died there 18 months ago.

Her sons, Christopher, Martin and Gareth are all delighted for her.

She said “I am so grateful to Pendleside for the tremendous care they gave to Arthur in his final days. He was looked after so well by everyone here.

"To win the car raffle is amazing - I can’t believe it. I have just bought a new car so I will be choosing the money instead. I never thought I would win, but I suppose someone has to.”

Hospice fundraiser Leah Hutchinson said: “2019 has been the most successful year for the car raffle. Thank you to everyone to who has supported the campaign and helped to raise all this money for Pendleside.

"Norma is a long-time supporter of Pendleside and a worthy winner.

"We’d like to sincerely thank the sponsors of our Car Raffle, Alderson and Horan, Burnley and Pendle Freemasons, Fuel Card Services, Boohoo, Macadam and Chorley Group Burnley, who also supplied the MG3 Exclusive.

"We’d also like to thank every person who bought a ticket and all our loyal volunteers for being out there doing the selling."