Higham rose queen raises right royal amount for charity

A caring young village rose queen raised a right royal amount for charity.



Fran Gilbert (13) has spent her reign as Higham rose queen fund-raising for North-West based charity Together Trust, wrapping up her campaign by cycling 80 miles to Blackpool and back with her dad Simon.

Their team of supporters, including mum Gilly and rose queen attendants Martha Cockings, Jared Bonsall and Minnie Thompson welcomed them back with big cheers and a celebratory afternoon tea. Fund-raising on the day helped to raise an additional £200 pushing her final total to a fantastic £1,200.

Fran said: “It was great to take on such a big challenge for the Together Trust. I hope that it will encourage people to look at the great work that they do for autistic children and young people.”

Sarah Suthers, from the Together Trust, said: “Fran should be very proud of her achievements. The money she has raised will go towards helping some of the most vulnerable children and young people in the North-West.”

Fran also held a fund-raiser at Higham School and village hall.