Historic Burnley theatre ready to celebrate milestone birthday

Burnley's historic Empire Theatre is hosting a 'Big Birthday Dinner Party' to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

The fundraising event takes places at Turf Moor on Friday, November 8th, and is billed as an evening of music, magic, and mirth in the music hall tradition.

Inspired by the Burnley Empire heyday of variety, it promises an evening of sleight of hand wizardry, comedy, music and juggling from talented performers who have entertained audiences across the world, from the Glastonbury Festival to the Magic Castle in Hollywood.

Burnley Empire Trust director Shaun McCree said: ‘We would love people to join us for dinner and celebrate the landmark 125th birthday of the Burnley Empire in style at the fantastic 1882 Lounge at Turf Moor and be amazed, amused and entertained.

"On the night we will showcase some exclusive footage from inside the historic Burnley Empire and you'll have the chance to learn more about its history and its future potential from those involved."

Shaun McCree, a professional magician himself for over 30 years whose skilled hands earned him two dozen trophies, will also be performing on the night.

Tickets are £25 per person for a three course meal and a unique evening of entertainment.

Tickets can be bought online https://www.goldengiving.com/event/BurnleyEmpire125BigBirthdayDinnerParty or in person from One Sixty in lower St James' Street on Saturday and

Saturday, November 2nd, between 10am – 4pm. Any dietary requirements will be prompted upon purchase. Doors open at 7pm with the event starting promptly at 7-30pm.

All funds raised will go to the Burnley Empire Trust to help the project move forward.

Any questions can be sents to saveme@burnleyempiretheatretrust.co.uk.