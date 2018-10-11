Home Is Where the Art Is: BBC show looking for new participants

The BBC are searching for members of the public to take part in a new series presented by Nick Knowles in which amateur artists compete to win a special commission to create a truly unique piece of artwork for someone's home.

Titled 'Home Is Where the Art Is', the programme aims to show how easy it is to commission local artists to create beautiful, bespoke art for the home rather than spending money on off the shelf pieces from the high street.

In each show, three artists - whose skills could range from painting, metal work, and embroidery to woodcarving and ceramics - will get to look around a mystery buyers’ home for inspiration before pitching their ideas to the buyers and hopefully being chosen to create a unique piece of artwork.

Anyone interested can email us on artshow@bbc.co.uk or call 0161 836 0311.