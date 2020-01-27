Homeless man's Burnley FC shirt appeal to help fund little Caitlin's cancer treatment

A kind-hearted homeless man is asking Clarets fans to donate old Burnley shirts for a special chair he is making to raise funds for a little girl's cancer treatment.



Five-year-old Caitlin Robinson was diagnosed last year with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, after months of misdiagnosis from doctors who could not get to the bottom of why a bruise had appeared on her eye.

Caitlin and baby sister Skyla

Despite several rounds of chemotherapy, Caitlin's cancer has not been cured, and now her mum Helen is attempting to raise £150,000 planning to take her to Barcelona for specialist treatment.

When talented upholsterer Damo Haslam heard about the family's plight, he decided he wanted to do something to help.

Damo is going to make a unique Burnley FC Chesterfield chair that will be auctioned off at a fund-raising event for Caitlyn at Mr Green's, Bull Street, this Friday.

To help support Helen and Caitlyn click here

However, in order to make his vision a reality he needs eight old Burnley shirts to use as fabric.

Janis Chisnall, who as part of a group of volunteers, helps feed the homeless on Wednesday evenings at the old Thompson Centre car park, said: "Damo has been through a similar experience with a child in ICU and wanted to do something to help.

"When he heard about this little girl, he said 'the thing I'm best at is furniture, so I'll do something with that'.

"He's incredibly talented and is always wanting to help people. All he needs is eight Burnley shirts."

Anybody wishing to donate a football shirt should contact the "Wednesday Nights - Giving to those in need' Facebook group or email john.deehan@jpimedia.co.uk.

The fund-raiser at Mr Green's starts at 7pm and will feature There will also be a singer, face painter and other fun activities for children.