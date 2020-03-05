Hop on a coach in East Lancashire for a ramble

North-East Lancashire Coach Rambles is inviting people to join their monthly walk excursions.

The next three trips are on the first Sunday of the month - April 5th to the market town of Ashbourne in the Peak District, May 3rd to Grasmere in the Lake District and June 7th to Barnard Castle in Teeeside, County Durham.

Coach Rambles use Moving People coaches and there are pickup points in Nelson, Barrowford, Colne, Burnley, Padiham and Clayton-le-Moors plus Darwen, Blackburn, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington, Great Harwood, Whalley, Clitheroe and new one in Rishton from April.

A range of led walks will be available, you don’t need much equipment, and you will receive support and encouragement from other walkers. Walking boots and suitable clothing for an outdoor activity and the weather conditions and a personal day pack with a packed lunch and water or a hot drink.

Barbara Sharples, coach secretary, said: “The North East Lancs Coach Rambles (Coach Rambles) offer a selection of four walks between five and 15 miles led by experienced walk leaders who are all members of the Ramblers Association.

"The shorter walks are on easier terrain, with gentle climbs and only a few stiles whilst the longer walks are for more experienced people who like a good steep climb or two, don’t mind the ground being muddy and rough under foot and like to walk at a fast pace. We offer two moderate walks in between."

For more information call Christine on 01254 236068 between 6pm and 9pm on weekday evenings.