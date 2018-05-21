"Hope will triumph over hatred": Bishop of Burnley on Manchester bombing anniversary

On the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing which claimed the lives of 22 innocent people, the Bishops of Burnley and Blackburn have issued a joint statement.



The Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, the Bishop of Blackburn, and the Rt Rev. Philip North, the Bishop of Burnley, say the bereaved families with be in their prayers and in the prayers of churches across Lancashire.

"Anniversaries can be incredibly difficult times for bereaved families and doubtless there will be many at this time who will be playing through in their minds the horrific events of May 22 last year in the Manchester Arena," read the statement. "So many wonderful lives were taken away from us by the wicked actions of one man.

"However, the incredible dignity and enduring love of the bereaved families over the past 12 months has been vital in showing us that compassion and hope will always triumph over hatred and anger," it continued. "They will be in our prayers and in the prayers of the churches of Lancashire as we keep this anniversary."