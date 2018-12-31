Hospice launches appeal for unwanted Christmas presents

Christmas is over for another year but you may have been left with a stack of unwanted gifts that you have no idea what to do with.

Pendleside Hospice has launched an appeal for any unwanted presents that they can recycle as raffle and tombola prizes and also sell them in their charity shops to to help raise much needed funds.

The hospice relies on support from the community in order to raise the funds needed to provide vital care to people diagnosed with cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

Any unwanted gifts can be brought in to the hospice reception on Colne Road or any of its 10 charity shops.

Most items can be accepted apart from any food or drink that has been opened, for health and safety reasons.