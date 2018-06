Fifteen teams took part in Burnley Rotary Club's annual golf day.

Held at Nelson Golf Club the winner of the tournament was Swan Windows.

It is hoped the day will have raised around £3,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

Picture shows Nicola Alden, (a new trustee with Pendleside Hospice) congratulating The President of Burnley Rotary Club, Neil; Beecham on a Sucessful day.