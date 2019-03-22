Housing developer denies being the source of mysterious orange water in Pendle

A housing developer has denied being the source of a mysterious orange water flow which has again appeared in Colne.

Leader Times Newspapers reported yesterday that the weekend's heavy rain had led to the strangely-coloured water gushing up out of the gully grates at the bottom of Hawley Street, and pouring along Knotts Lane.

The problem first arose last winter but during the summer LCC cleared the gullies on Knotts Lane and the drains were taking the water under the road and straight into the beck (Colne Water).

Town councillor Alice Mann had stated: "There is no doubt that all this has happened since the large housing development at Deerwood Park on the hillside above was started by Persimmon Homes and we hope they will become involved in looking for a solution even though the new estate is not on the same drainage network.”

However, Persimmon Homes reacted to Coun. Mann's comments and denied it was responsible.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Lancashire said: “Flood water in the area is in no way related to the Persimmon Homes development.

“All surface water drainage from the development site is discharged directly into water courses on the site and passed forward to the river. This network is totally separate from the drainage network impacted by the flooding.

“Persimmon Homes is not able to become involved in issues relating to the adopted drainage serving areas remote from the development site.”

Ward councillor Tony Greaves has asked for the matter to be urgently discussed at Pendle Council's next Colne and District Committee.