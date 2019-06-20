Hundreds expected to flock to Burnley for amazing science and technology festival

One of the highlights in the calendar at Burnley College, which attracts visitors from across the North West, is just over a week away.

The countdown has started to the exciting free Science and Technology Festival which promises a great day out for all the family.

The unique festival has become a key event in the calendar and this year promises to be even bigger and better than ever with lots of ground breaking activities and fascinating displays.

Back for its fourth year the day promises a range of exciting live experiments, hands-on activities and fun games to appeal to all ages with experts on hand to explain the science behind the fun.

Among the numerous attractions are:

* Titan the Robot, who is back by popular demand

* Create and launch your own rocket

* Make your own Alien Slime

* Virtual Reality experiences

* Build your own Solar System

* Mini Beast Hunt

* Build and programme Lego robots.

In addition this year, parents will be able to access the very latest advice from experts from British Cycling on how to help their child learn to ride a bike, using fun activities to make the science of cycling

You can register your interest in the event by visiting Eventbrite.co.uk and searching for events in Burnley.