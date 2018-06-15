'I'd rather give up alcohol for a year' - UK's World Cup fans not keen on Russia 2018

With England internationals going as far as to tell their family not to travel to the World Cup in Russia which kicked off yesterday, a new study has revealed that 69% of UK fans said you would have to pay them to attend the tournament due to concerns around safety and discrimination.



Following the violent scenes between England and Russia fans in Marseille during Euro 2016 and with political relations between the two countries on a knife edge following the Skripal poisoning case, a new survey has revealed that the majority (71%) of Brits believe that the World Cup will be a dangerous environment this summer.

The study of 2,000 people from across the UK was conducted by by online casino PartyCasino, and showed that almost four in five (79%) of fans do not know a single person who is travelling to the tournament, while over half (54%) have expressed concerns about friends and family either attending or considering it.

“With England fans potentially facing problems in Russia this summer, it’s unfortunate that the players will be short of support this World Cup, but we know the fans will be cheering loudly from the comfort and security of home," said David Winter, Marketing Manager at PartyCasino.

With England supporters in Russia this summer few and far between, the survey also revealed that 69% of fans would need to be paid over £100,000 in order to chance their arm and book their flights to Moscow, with 10% even saying they would rather give up watching football for a year than attend a World Cup match.

"As England supporters are looking for either £100,000 or armed bodyguards to attend the World Cup, let’s hope Gareth Southgate and the lads can make these sacrifices worthwhile by bringing football home for the first time since 1966!" David added.

With the threat of violence, homophobia, and racism among the most prominent reasons fans say they will be be staying at home, MPs have also warned supporters of potential issues and the message appears to have hit home, with 12% of England fans even saying they would forego alcohol for a year than visit Russia this summer and 5% even saying they rather see their team sell their star player.

Younger fans, however, are more persuadable, with 70% open to going so long as they are either guaranteed the VIP experience, their own bodyguard, or self-defence training.

