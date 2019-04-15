IN PICTURES: Clitheroe Young Farmers muck in for charity!

Clitheroe Young Farmers took to the streets and villages of the Ribble Valley for their annual Muck Haul event.

They are now enjoying a record breaking year having raised a splendid £1,300 for the British Heart Foundation and the British Lung Foundation.

The young farmers team

Chairman, Tom Chew, said: "We were raising money for two fantastic charities, which are close to my heart. It was lovely to see the full club out in force delivering muck to houses and allotments! The muck haul is a great way to give something back to the local community.

"A special thanks must go to Thwaites family for letting us use their muck!"

Clitheroe Young Farmers Club welcomes everyone from the age of 10 to 26. Members meet every Wednesday night. Anyone wishing to join or requires more details is asked to contact Hazel Stansfield on 07757667253.

Spades at the ready ......

