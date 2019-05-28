Some of the steam engines on display. Photo by Julian Brown

IN PICTURES: Crowds enjoy vintage vehicles at Chipping Steam Fair

Hundreds of people descended into the Ribble Valley for the annual steam fair, which celebrates it's 21st year.

The event included more than 200 vintage tractors and other exhibits included cars, motorcycles and steam engines too.

