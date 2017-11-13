In pictures: Pendle remembers war dead

Pendle came to a standstill to observe a two minute's silence on Armistice Day on Saturday with official ceremonies taking place in Barley and Nelson.

And the following day Remembrance Sunday saw wreath-laying ceremonies and parades across the borough.

Councillors lined up to pay their respects

In total there were a further 14 wreath-laying ceremonies across the borough with parades in many of the larger towns across Pendle.

Once again, the acts of Remembrance were beautifully observed throughout Pendle as everyone remembered the fallen to two world wars and other conflicts in the years since.