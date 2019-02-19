In-Situ's launches new mobile art project inspired by Pendle Hill

In-Situ is creating an eco-friendly travelling art hut that is inspired by Pendle Hill.

Artist Nick Wood, of How About Studio, will take the hut on a tour of Pendle from May for the next three years.

It will allow people to meet artists, share stories and views about the area, and see new artwork, short films and pop-up exhibitions. It will also include sustainable features, such as solar panels.

Nick said: “We are very excited to have been commissioned to design and build the Pendle Hill Mobile Hut. Our approach will merge local craft with innovative construction techniques, exploring reality and myth in unearthing what is unique about the area, its history and communities. We will create a travelling structure that is recognizable and inviting to all. A unique place to meet, work and discuss the future of Pendle Hill.”

Nick will spend the next few months talking to Pendle people to create a design unique to the area.

For more information visit www.in-situ.org.uk