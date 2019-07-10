Incredible drone footage shows Briercliffe Festival in all its glory

Blistering sunshine was once again the star attraction as Briercliffe Festival returned for a triumphant second year.



England's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden fell on the same day as last year's event with hundreds of revellers watching the famous victory on a huge TV screen.

Photos: Kelvin Stuttard. Drone Footage: Mark Dobson.

However, this time around it was all about the festival's many attractions with young and old enjoying a float procession, tug o' war, an inflatable assault course, Lancashire's Strongest Man/Woman competition, live music from Dirty Suns, The Stride and Rakish Paddy, DJ Baz and of course the licensed bar and food stalls.

The event, which was was held on Queen Street recreation ground, was organised by Ju Smith, Brad Pounder and Liam Kilbride.

"We were so lucky with the weather again," said Ju. "Even at this time of year you can never be certain and to get two days like we've had now we can't believe it.

"We were a little bit worried about how many people would turn up with us not having the football on this year but we had just as many so that was great to see.

Briercliffe Festival

"Quite a few people actually said it was better because of there not being any football. Plenty of us love the footy but it took over last year whereas this time it was the family fun day that it was always supposed to be.

"We'd like to thank Briercliffe Parish Council for allowing us to use the rec and everybody and anybody who came and helped us on the day. We wouldn't have been able to do it without them.

"We'll have a couple of weeks off and then we'll get on with planning the next one. Obviously we'll need a debrief meeting as well."