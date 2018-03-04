Injured woman flown to hospital after Burnley crash

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with suspected head injuries after a two-car collision in Burnley.

The female motorist was driving a Vauxhall Corsa which was in collision with a Mitsubishi Lancer this afternoon (Sunday).

Emergency services, including police, paramedics, fire crews and the North West Air Ambulance were called to Cavalry Way, near the traffic lights close to the Gannow Top roundabout just after 3-30pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Emergency crews are still on the scene and it is not yet known what injuries the driver of the Mitsubishi suffered. The woman driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was flown to Royal Blackburn Hospital with suspected head injuries. The road was closed in both directions and we are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 801."