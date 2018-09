The inquests into the deaths of a British couple who died on holiday in Egypt will be opened next week.

John and Susan Cooper died on August 21st while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The Egyptian findings claimed that the Coopers had died from the effect of E. coli, a conclusion that has been described as "rubbish" by their daughter Kelly Ormerod.

The inquests will be opened at Preston Coroner's Court on Tuesday, a spokesman for the court said.