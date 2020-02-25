Inquiry launched after early morning accident at Pendle factory

The Health and Safety Executive has today launched an inquiry into an accident at a Pendle factory.

It is believed a man was injured after the incident this morning at Woodhead Brothers Meat Company in Colne.

Workers were sent home at around 6am after the accident and police and paramedics were called to the scene at the Junction Street premises.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said: " We been notified by the site about the incident and we are making initial inquiries."

A spokesman for Woodhead Brothers said they did not wish to comment on the matter at the moment.