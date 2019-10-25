Inspirational young Burnley dad of two with a passion to teach the next generation wins top business award

An inspirational dad-of-two, who has devoted himself to teaching children to be fit and healthy, has won a top award.

Kieran Fletcher was named as Entrepreneur Of The Year at the Sub36 Lancashire Business View Awards.

The founder of the hugely successful FUNDA brand, Kieran was presented with his trophy at the glittering ceremony held at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens and attended by more than 250 of Lancashire’s most acclaimed and exciting young business people.

And in accepting the award modest Kieran said it was for his entire team, saying: "This business award is not for me, there is no me in team.

"Without my FUNDA team we wouldn't be making such a positive difference to thousands of children's lives every day.

"My team consists of 17 enthusiastic, passionate, hard-working individuals who all mean the world to me and also our parents, teachers and schools."

FUNDA was born in 2006 and in the past 10 years it has grown from a small back bedroom operation hosting just Saturday morning football coaching sessions, after school clubs, fun days and childcare for children and parents, to an award winning brand that is reaching out nationwide and across the world.

This includes Australia where Kieran’s FUNDA Story, a home based learning resource and approach for children aged three to seven, has been taken on board.

Today FUNDA is Ofsted registered and has delivered in over 150 primary schools across the North West, reaching out to 25,000 children every week.

Kieran has even been introduced to Her Majesty the Queen during a Royal visit to Burnley College where Kieran holds regular sessions.

Kieran is now a children’s author aswell as publishing his own book on how to coach children and start your own business that is now on Amazon.

And all this came from Kieran's passion to use his degree in sports coaching and child development to teach children about health, wellbeing and fitness and not just teach footballing skills.

Awarded a grant of £1,500 to kickstart his idea Kieran invested in a van and a huge inflatable that he kept in his parents' garden shed.

Kieran then began to deliver health and fitness inflatable fun days in local primary schools transporting his heavy equipment from school to school.

It was only when a local headteacher suggested that he should actually be charging for his services because the fun days were so good that he struck upon the idea of launching it and FUNDA was born.