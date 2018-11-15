'Inspiring' pic by Pendle photographer to feature in calendar after national competition wins

A Barrowford woman will have her stunning photograph featured in a new calendar raising money for mental health charity Mind after winning a national competition.



Hazel Sitaras beat hundreds of other talented shutter-bugs to win the CEWE Photoworld’s My Inspiring Moments competition and earn a prestigious place for her striking photographs in a calendar which is raising money for mental health charity Mind.

The UK competition - part of the CEWE Photo Award 2019, the world's biggest photography competition - was out to remind people of the artistic and personal pleasures of photography after a study revealed that 24% of people said that trying to get a good photo to share on social media had made them stressed and anxious in the past.

"While people are taking more photos than at any other time in history, the pressure to post our lives on social media has taken away the joy of photography for photography’s sake," said Clare Moreton, Digital Marketing Director at CEWE Photoworld. "The CEWE My Inspiring Moments competition aimed to bring the joy back into photography as an art form.

“It was a delight to see all the amazing entries we received from people across the country and it was difficult selecting just 12 photos to win out of hundreds of entries," Clare added. "We are looking forward to publishing our winners’ photos in our charity calendar and raising much-deserved funds for Mind, which does great work in ensuring no one has to face mental health problems alone.”

Hazel’s photograph of her granddaughter walking along a beach at sunset was selected in the final 12 calendar images by judge photographer Julian Calverley, with £5 from every sale of each calendar to be donated to Mind.

“I captured this image of my granddaughter walking down a beach at sunset and I thought it captured the beauty and ambience of the evening perfectly," said Hazel. "I’m delighted that my photo will be in the calendar and will help to raise much deserved funds for Mind.”

To purchase CEWE’s Inspiring Moments calendar, published in conjunction with Mind, go to https://cewe-photoworld.com/mind-calendar.