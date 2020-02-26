Investigation into accident at Pendle meat factory continues

An inquiry into an accident at a Pendle factory early yesterday morning is continuing.

The Health and Safety Executive launched an inquiry into the accident at Woodhead Brothers in Colne yesterday at around 6am.

Workers were sent home and police and paramedics were called to the scene at the Junction Street premises.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said at the time: " We have been notified by the site about the incident and we are making initial inquiries."

One of the best known names in the British meat industry with a history stretching back over 100 years Woodheads is owned by supermarket chain Morrisons.

Colne is one of the three sites in the country. The other two are in Aberdeenshire and Lincolnshire. Together they process over 3,800 cattle, 11,000 lambs and 30,000 pigs every week.

A Morrisons' spokesman said today: "We are assisting the Health and Safety Executive with their inquiries."