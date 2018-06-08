Investigation launched after massive fire breaks out

Firefighters spent last night damping down at the scene of a huge blaze, which broke out near an industrial unit in Colne.

Eight fire engines from Blackburn, Nelson, Hyndburn, Earby, Great Harwood, Colne and Barnoldswick, along with a Stinger and several police vehicles attended the major incident on Green Road, yesterday evening (Thursday).

Huge plumes of black smoke filled the skies above the town and residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut.

This morning crews are working with the site owner to excavate the contents of the waste pile and ensure all pockets of fire are fully extinguished.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed: "The fire involved a large quantity of waste in the open adjacent to an industrial unit. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used three jets and the Stinger to bring the fire under control and worked with the Environment Agency to minimise any environmental impact from water run-off."

"An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way."