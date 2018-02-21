Investigation launched into Padiham house gas blast

The cause of a gas explosion, which ripped through a house in Padiham on Sunday morning, is still being investigated.

The occupant of the semi-detached house in Garden Street was rushed to hospital with burns after the explosion at 9-15am on Sunday morning.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital.

The property is owned by the Calico Housing Group in Burnley and a spokesman said this week the cause of the blast was still unclear.

The spokesman said: "We can confirm that no gas issues had been reported at the address and none were outstanding.

"Our main concern continues to be the customer and neighbours affected by this incident.

"Our staff responded swiftly and the two affected houses have been secured. The next-door neighbours have been temporarily rehoused and we are continuing to work with local residents to provide support."

The spokesman added that Calico was in touch with the resident of the house affected and were "actively supporting him" with his immediate and long term needs including providing temporary accommodation.

Fire crews from Padiham, Burnley, Hyndburn and the Urban Search and Rescue team from Bamber Bridge and Chorley were called to the scene of the explosion which caused structural damage to the rear of the semi-detached house.

As a precaution the neighbouring property was evacuated.

Firefighters used one jet to make the scene safe and crews were at the scene for over three hours.

Gas and electrical engineers spent several hours at the property isolating utilities and police placed a cordon around the house.

Buildng control inspectors were also called in to assess the damage.